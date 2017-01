The Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders of Belleville, Illinois, took on crosstown rival Belleville West Maroons at the Chick-fil-A high school boys basketball touranment at Belleville East High School. The defending IHSA Class 3A state champion Althoff Crusaders were led by Jordan Goodwin, who will continue playing next season for the Saint Louis University Billikens. Belleville West was led by sophomore EJ Liddell, who already is getting attention from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.