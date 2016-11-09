Donald Trump elected 45th president

2:39 C.J. Baricevic reflects on Mike Bost's early lead Pause

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

1:56 Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh

2:33 Preparing for your first dance

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:49 Campaigning with a bullhorn on Election Day in East St. Louis

1:17 Adopt Macks, this gentle giant would make a great addition to your family.