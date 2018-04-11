Truck crashes into East St. Louis apartment after possible shooting, police say

SHARE COPY LINK A truck crashed into an East St. Louis apartment Tuesday around 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Russell Avenue. The driver was taken to the hospital, no one in the apartment was injured. Dana Rieck

A truck crashed into an East St. Louis apartment Tuesday around 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Russell Avenue. The driver was taken to the hospital, no one in the apartment was injured. Dana Rieck