Truck crashes into East St. Louis apartment after possible shooting, police say

A truck crashed into an East St. Louis apartment complex Wednesday morning after a possible shooting.
The truck crashed through the side of the Dawson Manor Apartment Complex on 19th Street around 4 a.m. The crash appeared to be the result of a shooting.
Portrait Pettigrew lives in the apartment. Pettigrew said she woke up to the sound of gunshots, which she said is not uncommon in the area. She got down on the ground and waited for them to stop.
"Then we jumped out of the bed and ran to get my son, whose room is right above this," she said, gesturing to the white truck that was still inside her living room as of 7 a.m. "When we got him, we heard a big 'boom' like a big explosion and started smelling smoke."
She went to grab her daughter from her bedroom in the front of the home and as she did, she saw the truck that had barreled into her living room. The wall was completely knocked out and furniture had been thrown across the room by the crash.
Pettigrew, who has lived in the apartment for four years, called the police and then realized they were already outside the apartment complex.
Fortunately, no one in the apartment was injured, she said.
The truck also hit a light pole before crashing into the apartment.
The driver of the truck, however, was hospitalized, according to Fox News.
East St. Louis Police said no additional information was available as of 7 a.m.
