Possibly armed teen in custody after Belleville schools close due to threat, officials say

A teen was taken into custody Wednesday morning after both Belleville high school campuses were shut down on what was supposed to be the district's last day after police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer.

While the teenager was in custody, Belleville District 201 Assistant Superintendent Brian Mentzer said there was no more information to release at 8:30 a.m.

"The Belleville Police Department is still present at the school and is securing it," he said.

Belleville District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier said he received the call this morning from Belleville Police, who are investigating the threat.

Dosier said a Belleville student had threatened another and may have a weapon, but officials did not know what kind of weapon Wednesday morning. Other students reported the threat to police in the middle of the night Tuesday, Dosier said.

"I think every day we are concerned about those situations the more they happened," he said. "Unfortunately they are happening way too often. We're trying to be as vigilant as possible. That's why it's probably obvious that we needed to cancel school today."

Wednesday was supposed the final day of exams for the district, Dosier said. School is expected to continue Thursday.

Dosier said he could not specify which high school school the students involved attended.

"The investigation is heated up right now," he said

An automated voice message sent Wednesday morning from Dosier informed parents of the threat.

"This morning we received word from Belleville Police of a credible threat made by a student against another student," the message said. "For the safety of our students and staff, we are canceling school today, Wednesday, May 23, at both Belleville East and Belleville West."

In the message, Dosier said staff and students should remain off campus.

A Belleville Police spokesman did not immediately return a call for comment, however officers were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning. A drone could be seen in the school's parking lot, as well several police vehicles.

Just after 8 a.m., an Illinois State Police SWAT truck arrived at the school and an ambulance was seen stationed across the street in the Shop n Save parking lot.

This threat comes a week after a 17-year-old admitted to authorities that he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.

This is a developing story, check back at bnd.com for updates.