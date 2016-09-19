Tim Tebow arrives for 1st workout at Mets camp

Tim Tebow has arrived at the New York Mets' instructional league.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback got to the Mets' complex early Monday, with his first workout to begin later in the morning.
He's one of 58 players on the team's instructional league roster, and at 29 he's also four years older than any other invitee.
Tebow's last time playing true organized baseball was in his junior year of high school. Hoping to become an outfielder, Tebow worked out for scouts in Los Angeles last month and not long afterward the Mets signed him to a deal that included a $100,000 bonus.
The Mets say Tebow will be excused Friday and Saturday for his broadcasting duties with the SEC Network.
Comments