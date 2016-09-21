What’s happening Sept. 22-28. Oktoberfest in O’Fallon and other events

CARDS
- Bunco party — Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; games at 7; cost $8. St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet; everyone wins a prize. Information: Patty Evansco, 618-476-3731. Benefits Meals on Wheels in Millstadt, Smithton and Freeburg.
CONCERTS
- Danita Mumphard’s tribute to Ella Fitzgerald — 7 p.m. Saturday at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Tickets, $10, at door or http://jacobyartscenter.org/event-2249979. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Doors open an hour early.
- Dysart Family concert — 7 p.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Southern gospel music. Freewill offering. Nursery care available. Information: 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
DANCES
- MUSIC Social Dance Club dance — Doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday; free lessons 7:30-8. Wild Country, 17 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Swing, and a different dance as a bonus each time. Huge wood floor. Attendance prizes. Music by Facts O’Life show band. Hosted by MUSIC Social Dance Club. First time guests, free; members, $5; nonmembers, $9. Singles welcome.
EVENTS
- Three-mile evening walk — Two start times; 5:15 or 6:15 p.m. $3. Meet at Riverchase Recreation Center, 990 Horan St., Fenton, then drive to Fenton City Park. Bring water and insect repellent. Information: Cindy at 636-208-3425 or www.illinois-trekkers.org
- Craft sale, pumpkins and gourds — 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Fezziwig’s Marketplace, 225 W. First St., O’Fallon and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Highway 50 and Lincoln. Sponsor: O’Fallon Garden Club. Plants available on Saturday. Information: Harriet S. Baker, 618-632-5530.
- Bass Fishing tournament — 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Kaskaskia Riverhouse, 1 Harbor Point Drive, New Athens. $20 to take part. Cash pay out for placing. Sponsored by Riverhouse Bass Club
- St. Louis Regional Airport Open House — Thursday through Sunday, Home Builder’s Associaton Fall Home Show on Saturday; Wings & Wheels Annual Car Show, radio-controlled planes and bounce house, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; visit from the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor, America’s first mass-produed airliner. On Sunday, free flights for kids 8-17. Advance registration is encouraged. Sign up Saturday. Information: www.stlouisregional.com
- Make Apple Butter in Maeystown — help peel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the 1859 Maeystown Preservation Society Rock Mill; help stir, 6 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday. to volunteer, call 618-580-5875 or email cornrgeo@htc.net.
- Hot Air Balloons Over Marine — starts 5:30 p.m. Friday at Marine Village Park, Marine, on Duncan Street near town center. Balloon glow, aviation exhibits, drone demo, kite flying, bounce houses, music, food and drink, vendors and more. On Saturday, balloon launch at 7 a.m. followed by sport aviation exhibits, American bald eagle and falcon flight demonstrations, food, music, bounce houses, 5:30 p.m. launch, 7:30 p.m. balloon glow. And a 7 a.m. Sunday balloon launch.
- Cosmic Quarter Auction — doors open at 5 p.m. Friday; auction at 6. The Commons at Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. Benefits Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Kappa Rho service projects. Wear glow-in-the-dark gear; bring quarters to bid on items. $5 paddle fee; a $20 all-in paddle fee. Concessions available to buy. Information: 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.
- Troy Family Festival of Fun —6-9 p.m. Friday, Tri-Township Park, Troy. DJ with dance contest and other games. Movie: “Hotel Transylvania 2.” Free food, drinks, games. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
- Car Cruise — 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Pistol City Restaurant in Coulterville. Sponsored by Grant Cote Cruisers.
- Bullfest 2016 — 2 p.m. Saturday; knockerball, washers and bags tournament; free food at 3; live music by Stan Denton & The Wanted, 2-6 p.m. and Rozed on Radio, 7-11 p.m. at Sit “N” Bull Saloon, 31 S. Mill St., New Memphis.
- St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish Picnic — 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday, church grounds, 1910 W. Belle St., Belleville. Mass 4:30. All-you-can-eat chicken dinner, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Quilt and cash bingo, 7 p.m.; polka band 4-7 p.m.; second band, 8-midnight. Rides, games, outdoor food and beverage stands.
- Strange Folk Festival — 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. Lafayette Square/Lafayette Park, St. Louis. More than 200 vendors from 14 states. Local indie pop, folk and roots bands. Ice cream, baked goods, barbecue, vegetarian food for sale. Treats for dogs. Cinnamon apple beer.
- Resale of Items for Kids —8 a.m.-noon Saturday, St. Henry Church, 5305 W. Main St., Belleville. Clothing, toys and equipment. Sponsor: Metro East Mothers of Multiples. Information: mmonsale@gmailcom
- Clothing Giveaway —9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 N. Douglas, Belleville. All seasons, all sizes.
- Group 5K/10K walk — Lebanon Cedar Cruisers Year Round Event in Hartford. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Interpretive Center, 1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford; $3 fee. Walk starts at 9:15. Information: Bill at 618-588-4097 or www.illinois-trekkers.org
- Family Camping — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, at Belleville Meyer Scout Shop, 335 W. Main St., Belleville. Free hands-on demonstrations, games, prizes for kid, sales, barbecue fundraiser in parking lot. Information: 618-222-1574.
- Frontier Dog Walk — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford (along Illinois 3, a few miles north of I-270); 2-mile walk. Free; bring pet food or supplies to donate and you’ll get a free Confluence Tower tour. Drop off donations at either site. Dog trainer/handler Erin Wigginton talk at 11. Four Muddy Paws will offer pet supplies at the Confluence Tower. Dogs available for adoption.
- Marcus’ Mafia benefit — 7 p.m. Saturday at Crehan’s, 5500 N. Belt West, Belleville. Fundraiser for Marcus Creasy who is battling lymphoma. No entry fee, raffles, silent auction, music. Food and drink available for purchase.
- Kite’s Run for the Patriot Guard Riders — Register between 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday. Kickstands up at noon; cars welcome. VFW Post 1300, 3401 Century Drive, Granite City. Door prizes, food, refreshments, music after the run. Information: 618-877-8764. Maps provided for stops along the way.
- Rummage & Baked Goods Sale — 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Concord Presbyterian Church, 338 Covington St., Waterloo. No admission charge. Proceeds go to children’s missions. Two households of furniture; other items. Information: 618-939-6857.
- Pioneer medicine talk —10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the Guard Room at Fort de Chartres State Historic Site in Prairie du Rocher. Dixie Pittenger of Garden Gate Herbals, Lebanon, on growing medicinal plants. Information or to sign up: 618-284-7230 or email david.schultz@illinois.gove.
- St. Clare Oktoberfest — 4-11 p.m. Saturday, St. Clare School, Oak and Third streets, O’Fallon. Food, drink, games, raffles, live music, Dood-It game. 5 K run and walk at 4; register from 3-4 p.m. After the 5K, kids 10 and younger’s half-mile fun run. Off the Cuff dueling pianos play from 7-11 p.m. Inflatables, pony rides for kids, basket raffle, cake wheel, silent auction. Homemade German dinner of roast pork 4-7 p.m. Hot dog meals for kids. Bingo at 8:30 p.m. in the gym. Burgers, brats, funnel cakes, spiral spuds, sno cone, German beer, wine and more. Information: www.stclarechurch.org/ofest or call 618-632-3562.
- Wurst markt and country store — Wurst event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, St. John United Church of Christ, 301 S. Market, New Athens. $10 adults; $5 children 12 and under; free under 3. Pork sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and more. Drive through service and carry outs. Country store hours are 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and during wurst market Sunday. Information or to place a meat order: 618-475-2947.
- Train Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Sponsored by Metro East Model Railroad Club. Free. Information: Bob at 618-476-9228, Bill at 618-254-6596 or www.trainweb.org/memre.
- Festus Traditional Music Festival — noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; West City Park, Festus, Mo. $7 adults; free for children under 10. George Portz and his Friends of Bluegrass and more. Craft show; camping available. Bagpiper, cloggers and more. Information: 618-632-1384.
- Multifaith Community Picnic — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Pavilion No. 4 at Pleasant Ridge Park, Fairview Heights. Potluck. Bring your own beverages and a dish to share, with a card listing ingredients. Plates, cups and tableware provided. Pets and alcohol not permitted. Sponsored by Metro East Interfaith Partnership.
- Wheels & Wine Car Show — register from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at The Weingarten, 1780 Illinois 15, Belleville. Hosted by St. Clair County East Rotary; benefits Hospice of Southern Illinois. Awards, 4 p.m. $20 for judged cars and $15 for display only. 50/50, door prizes, and more.
- Kaskaskia River Festival Benefit Concert —noon Sunday, Kaskaskia Riverhouse, 1 Harbor Point Drive, New Athens. $10. Features Supe Granda of Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Donnie Lee Clark of Pure Prairie League, Steve Scorfina of REO Speed Wagon and Mike Safron of Pavlov’s Dog. Concert benefits 2-year-old Hailey Bennet who has leukemia. Also, a silent auction.
- Columbia Festifall — 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Metter Park, 106 N. Metter Ave., Columbia. Games for kids. Food includes barbecue, brats, Cajun, chili, kettle corn, wings. Wine tasting, Smash band, cutest baby contest.
- Maryville Walk — register at 8:45 a.m. for 9 a.m. walk; $3 fee. CMT YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive, Maryville. Stroll along bike trail to Drost Park. Information: Trudy at trudyduffman@yahoo.com or www.illinois-trekkers.org
- “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” screening — 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt West, Belleville, $20 per vehicle. Film’s 30th anniversary. Benefits Healthcare Committee’s annual scholarshp fund. Tickets: bellevillechamber.org or Chamber office, 216 E. A St., Belleville or at drive-in.
FOOD
- Barbecue — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Turkey Hill Grange Hall, corner of Green Mount Road and Illinois 15 (near Eckert’s), Belleville. Pork steaks, pulled pork sandwich, brats, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, chunky applesauce, cucumber salad, brownies, cobbler, pie, cake, canned drinks. Kids meal. Carryout available.
- Barbecue Fund Raiser in Granite City — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road. Potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans; pork steaks, brats and hot dogs. Sides go with plate lunches. Delivery available. Information or to order: 618-877-1936.
- Aviston Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken; sides include fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. . Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
- Columbia American Legion Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Cut-up cod, farm-raised catfish fillets, breaded butterfly shrimp, hot dogs. Sandwiches or plates with choice of two sides. Sampler plate with three kinds of fish, hush puppies and choice of two sides. Eat in or carryout. Open bar: $1 sodas and $2 long necks.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
- Fried Chicken — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 22.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
- O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. every Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
- Scott VFW Post 4183 Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. outisde Scott Air Force Base, Belleville Gate. Information, call 618-746-9801.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
- Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
- Swansea Fish Fry — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Swansea Fish Stand, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, shrimp. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
- St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Teresa of Avila Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. $10 adults; $5 children; carry outs available. Homemade bread, dressers, dressing. Quilt raffle.
- Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
- Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
MARKETS
- Swansea Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Locally grown crops (tomatoes, cucumbers, and more), baked goods and crafts. Information: 618-978-8753 or swanseafarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
- Old Town Market — 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, West Main and First streets, in the parking lot of the St. Clair County Public Health Department, downtown Belleville. Locally grown produce, plants, honey, baked goods, summer sausage, apple butter, jams and jellies, homemade soaps, handmade jewelry and other crafts.
SHOOTS
- Meat Shoot — Starts at noon Sunday, American Legion Post 1255, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Shoot rounds, wheel rounds, attendance prizes.
THEATER
- “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe Actors Stage Company, Capitol Theater in Waterloo. Tickets: 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org and at box office that opens an hour before show time. Cost: $14; for seniors and students, $12. Fast-paced comedy set in ancient Rome.
