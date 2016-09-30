Entertainment

September 30, 2016 5:18 AM

Court date set in Tracy Morgan crash

The Associated Press
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

Prosecutors and the defense lawyer in the Tracy Morgan accident are due in court in November.

The Home News Tribune (http://mycj.co/2dcnLWb ) reports Nov. 9 was set for a status conference after both sides met at the Middlesex County Courthouse in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Authorities have charged Wal-Mart truck driver Kevin Roper of Georgia with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say Roper was speeding when he crashed into a limo van carrying Morgan and others on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014. Morgan was injured and his friend and fellow comedian James McNair was killed.

Morgan reached a settlement with Wal-Mart last year.

