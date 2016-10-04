Ben Affleck approves of 'Batman v. Superman' despite critics

2:33 Kubo and the Two Strings

2:19 Finding Dory

1:24 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day

1:44 10 Cloverfield Lane

1:15 The Adventures of Pluto Nash

2:56 Making A Murderer trailer

2:46 Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton is in renovated Colonial bread factory

0:20 Belleville Fire Department responds to vehicle fire on West Main

1:35 Belleville West volleyball battles back for big win