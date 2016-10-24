Kentucky poet laureate collecting poems from each county

Kentucky's poet laureate, George Ella Lyon, is collecting poems from each of the state's counties for her "'Where I'm From': A Poetry of Place" project.
The collection is fashioned on Lyon's 1993 poem. The Kentucky Arts Council says the poem has been used as a model for poetry writing in communities around the world.
Lyon is a Harlan County native. Her term as poet laureate has only a few months remaining.
The deadline to submit is Dec. 1. More information about the project is available at the council's website at http://artscouncil.ky.gov/KAC/Vibrant/WhereFromAbout.htm .
