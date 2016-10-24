State Fair of Texas in Dallas draws more than 2.4M visitors

Organizers say the just-completed State Fair of Texas attracted more than 2.4 million visitors.
The annual expo in Dallas opened Sept. 30 and wrapped up Sunday night. The theme was "Celebrating Texas Agriculture."
Officials say the 2016 State Fair of Texas generated more than $56 million in gross coupon sales for food, beverages and rides — a record in the 130-year history of the event. That's about $2.4 million more than 2015's previous record total for gross coupon sales.
One popular attraction was the Hall of State, which drew about 225,000 visitors to a display featuring costumes and other personal items from singer and songwriter Taylor Swift.
