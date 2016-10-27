Couple goes wild with Halloween decorating

The Seuberts’ garage is a Funny Bone comedy club this year. “We call it the VIP room,” said Jim. “There’s Marilyn Monroe, Herman and Lily Munster .... Susan reached out to the real Ken Bone through Facebook and invited him to the party. We told him we had a Ken Bone skeleton and he said he is honored.” Last year, the garage was a mad scientist’s lab.
Meet BoneAir. He is the featured act in the comedy club that Jim and Susan Seubert set up in their garage. Stick around and he’ll tell you a few jokes.
Jim and Susan Seubert decorate their home to the hilt for Halloween. The pirates are part of a scene created on their back deck.
A pirate steers his boat on the Seuberts’ deck. They enclose the area for Halloween.
This time of year, Dracula and friends greet visitors to the Seuberts’ house in Edwardsville. “He’s the only thing we had when we first got married (six years ago),” said Jim. “Susan had him from years and years ago.”
Welcome to Alice in Wonderland’s tea party. Susan Seubert has created some tasty desserts for anyone who dares to try them.
Want some candy corn? Fine, but you’ll have to get past this rat. It’s part of the Halloween decor that fills the Edwardsville home of Jim and Susan Seubert.
This lovely couple are part of the family room decor at the Edwardsville home of Jim and Susan Seubert.
Jim and Susan Seubert call this fellow “Bernard.” “It’s clay,” said Susan. “I sculpted him.”
Everywhere you look at the Seuberts’ home in Edwardsville, there’s something interesting to see. They will have an open house Sunday if you’d like to check it out.
Susan and Jim Seubert decorate their Edwardsville home inside and out for Halloween. Stop by Sunday evening and see what’s inside.
On your way up to the Seuberts’ front door, you can’t miss the skeleton horse pulling a hearse wagon. A carpenter friend built the hearse to their specifications and they fond the horse at a Halloween expo.
Susan Seubert named their Halloween display “Hotel E’ville.” It’s kind of a play on words, she said. She and husband Jim live in Edwardsville and fill their house, inside and out, with departed guests.
This fellow greets visitors who stop by the home of Jim and Susan Seubert, of Edwardsville.
Look who’s popping up from the grave in the front yard of Jim and Susan Seubert, of Edwardsville, who decorate inside and out for Halloween.
