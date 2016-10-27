‘Certain Women’ could use a little resolution

1:52 Crews start scooping coal, righting train cars after derailment Pause

2:16 This skeleton will make you laugh

1:00 Couple dress up home for Halloween

1:52 Crews clean up after train derailment

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:35 Train derailment knocks out power in Belleville

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

4:02 Turn into a sci-fi blue robot with help from Halloween makeup

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble