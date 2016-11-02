A mix of classic, contemporary singers kick off CMA Awards

A mix of classic and contemporary country stars kicked off the 2016 Country Music Association Awards to celebrate its 50th anniversary, including Randy Travis, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, Charley Pride and Merle Haggard's youngest son, Ben.
Brad Paisley, Roy Clark, Alabama, Charlie Daniels, Reba, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson and Dwight Yoakam also helped start the show Wednesday night with 12 different performances, singing songs like "Mama Tried" and "Forever And Ever, Amen."
Paisley and Underwood, returning as hosts for the ninth time, told jokes about politics, Wikileaks, Brangelina's breakup and more at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We're so sick of politics, we don't even care who wins," they sang in harmony. At one point, Paisley called Underwood a "nasty women," mocking Donald Trump.
Thomas Rhett won single of the year for "Die a Happy Man," taking home the first award of the night.
"I gotta first thank the Lord ... my lovely wife in the blue dress; she was the full inspiration of this song," said Rhett, adding that he cried during the opening number with Garth Brooks, who was sitting near him.
A slew of others are set to perform, including Beyonce, who has a country song on her new album, "Lemonade." George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves and a cappella group Pentatonix will also hit the stage.
Luke Bryan will also perform, and Christmas could come early for the country star at the show: Bryan may have a "three-peat" as entertainer of the year. He's nominated for the top prize, which he won the last two consecutive years.
"The fact that I have two is so fulfilling to me in my spirit and in my heart, but the main thing if I win another one, what a night, what an amazing opportunity," he said in a recent interview. "You never really put it into perspective until you say who's won three in a row before and you start seeing yourself and your name up there with those types of artists. It's very flattering."
Bryan's competition this year includes Brooks, Underwood, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Bryan, whose only CMA wins are the two for entertainer of the year, was also nominated for musical event of the year, but lost to Dierks Bentley and Elle King's "Different for Girls."
Stapleton, Church and newcomer Maren Morris are the overall leaders though with five nominations each. Stapleton, who cleaned up at last year's show, won music video and is also nominated for single and male vocalist. Church's nominations include album, male vocalist, music video, single and song of the year.
Morris, who moved the needle this year with her genre-bending album "Hero," is nominated for album, single, song, female vocalist and new artist of the year. The 26-year-old Texan, who has launched hits with "My Church" and "80s Mercedes," will perform at the live show, airing on ABC.
A number of celebrities were in the audience, including Peyton Manning and the Final Five Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, who presented Rhett with his award.
