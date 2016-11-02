Winners of the 2016 CMA Awards

Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards:
Female Vocalist — Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group of the Year — Little Big Town
Vocal Duo — Brothers Osborne
New Artist of the Year — Maren Morris
Album of the Year — "Mr. Misunderstood," Eric Church
Song of the Year — "Humble and Kind," Lori McKenna
Single of the Year — "Die A Happy Man." Thomas Rhett
Musical Event of the Year — "Different For Girls," Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
Music Video of the Year — "Fire Away," Chris Stapleton
Pinnacle Award — Kenny Chesney
Comments