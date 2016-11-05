The Latest: Clinton courts Haitian-Americans

The Latest on the 2016 presidential race (all times EDT):
1 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is courting voters in a Haitian-American neighborhood of Miami.
She told cheering supporters holding Creole campaign signs that Haiti has been close to her heart for a long time. She urged them to get to the polls to vote.
Her husband helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the country as a United Nations special envoy after the 2010 earthquake. Hillary Clinton visited multiple times as secretary of state and her family foundation has been involved with aid programs in the country.
Some Haitian-Americans question the success of the Clintons' relief efforts and blame them for some of Haiti's corruption.
---
Noon
Donald Trump is scheduling a last-minute stop in Minnesota as he tries to make inroads into traditional Democratic strongholds during the final frenzied days of the race.
Trump is also expected to campaign in Pennsylvania and Michigan, two other traditionally Democratic states.
Trump says, "We're going into what they used to call Democrat strongholds where we're now either tied or leading."
Minnesota hasn't cast its electoral votes for a Republican since 1972.
A Republican hasn't won Michigan or Pennsylvania since 1988.
---
11:50 a.m.
Hillary Clinton is stopping by an early voting location in Miami to encourage her supporters to cast their ballots as soon as possible.
The Democratic nominee visited the West Miami community center where Florida Sen. Marco Rubio voted earlier this week for himself and, he implied, Donald Trump.
Clinton was accompanied by singer and actor Jencarlos Canela, and Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.
Columbian dancers were among the supporters who turned out to cheer Clinton.
She is making a final swing through Florida before Tuesday's election. A majority of voters in the state are expected to cast their ballots before Election Day.
---
10:40 a.m.
Donald Trump is bragging that he doesn't need celebrities like Jay Z to fill up arenas.
Trump tells a Tampa, Florida, rally that when it comes to drawing crowds, he does it the old-fashioned way, by appealing to supporters drawn to his message. He's contrasting his events with the star-studded rallies of Hillary Clinton in the final weekend before the election Tuesday.
---
10:30 a.m.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence says Hillary Clinton "personifies" the failed status quo.
The Indiana governor told a crowd of hundreds in Holland, Michigan, on Saturday morning that Donald Trump would push "commonsense conservative principles" if elected president. It is Pence's third consecutive day of campaigning in Michigan, which has not backed a Republican nominee in 28 years. Trump is hoping to change that Tuesday.
Pence is urging Republicans in conservative-leaning western Michigan to "come home" to the Republican candidate to keep Clinton from shaping the Supreme Court.
Pence is set to also campaign in Wisconsin and Virginia on Saturday.
--
