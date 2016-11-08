'Walking Dead' star accepted into Auburn University

Jon Brough honored by Belleville City Council before large crowd

Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

Serious crash flips car at doughnut shop

Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

Belleville Police investigate vehicle possibly involved in woman's beating, car theft

2:33