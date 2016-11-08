'Walking Dead' star accepted into Auburn University

One of the stars of AMC's "The Walking Dead" might soon be an Auburn Tiger.
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2fc2Pxa ) reports Chandler Riggs announced on his Twitter account on Sunday night that he had been accepted to Auburn University.
The 17-year-old actor has played Carl Grimes, son of "The Walking Dead" protagonist Rick Grimes, since 2010.
It is unclear whether Riggs plans to attend the university.
The television show films many of its scenes in Atlanta and the surrounding area — roughly 100 miles northeast of Auburn.
