Leonard has 24 points, Spurs hold off Heat, 94-90

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and 12 rebounds, LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Miami Heat 94-90 on Monday night.
The Heat lost their fifth straight game. Dion Waiters, who tormented San Antonio in the playoffs last season while with Oklahoma City, had 27 points for Miami. Center Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 17 rebounds, giving him a double-double in eight of nine games this season.
San Antonio's projected starting five of Leonard, Aldridge, Paul Gasol, Tony Parker and Danny Green made its home debut after injuries to the starting backcourt led to five different starting lineups in the team's first nine games.
Gasol had 12 points, Parker added 11 points and six assists and Green was limited to three points in 15 minutes.
The returning starters sparked a 21-6 run in the first quarter after the Spurs gave up the game's first four points.
Aldridge was 4 for 4 in the opening quarter, setting up on the wing and awaiting feeds from Leonard, Green and Patty Mills. Aldridge made his first seven shots before finishing 8 for 14.
The Spurs nearly blew that early efficiency with a sloppy third quarter.
San Antonio shot 26 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers in the third. Miami wasn't able to take advantage, shooting 8 for 23 in the quarter.
TIP-INS
Heat: Miami PG Goran Dragic is no longer in a walking boot and is doing light bike work as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. Dragic missed his second straight game. ... F Derrick Williams made his first start of the season. He finished with five points and a rebound in 16 minutes. ... Miami completed its season series with San Antonio, marking the earliest the teams have done so in their history. The earliest series completion previously was Dec. 6, 2003.
Spurs: Parker has played 34,798 career minutes, moving him past Clyde Drexler and Grant Hill into 70th on the career list. Parker also had at least 10 points and five assists for the 641st time in his career. ... San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has 1,095 career wins, three shy of tying his mentor and friend Larry Brown.
UP NEXT
Heat: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.
Spurs: At Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Comments