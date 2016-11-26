Feng Xiaogang wins Golden Horse for 'I Am Not Madame Bovary'

Chinese director Feng Xiaogang holds his award for Best Director at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Feng won for the film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu and Ma Sichun hold their awards for Best Leading Actress at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. They won for the film "Soul Mate" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, right, and Ma Sichun hold their award for Best Leading Actress at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. They won for the film "Soul Mate" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Billy Dai
AP Photo
Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, right, and Ma Sichun kiss and hold their award for Best Leading Actress at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. They won for the film "Soul Mate" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Billy Dai
AP Photo
Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, right, and Ma Sichun hold their award for Best Leadting Actress at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. They won for the film "Soul Mate" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Billy Dai
AP Photo
Chinese actor Fan Wei holds his award for Best Leading Actor at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fan won for the film "Mr. No Problem " at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong arrives at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chung is nominated as Best Director for the film "Godspeed" at this year's Golden Horse Awards - one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Billy Dai
AP Photo
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing arrives at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fan is nominated as Best Leading Actress for the film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Billy Dai
AP Photo
