Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

1:37 St. Nicholas visits Weihnachtsfest in Millstadt Pause

0:54 Ameren Illinois prepares for winter heating season

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

1:42 Restaurant celebrates its 10th year in Belleville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge

1:13 West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville