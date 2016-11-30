Play with fire and you might get art

Lifting the weighty lid of her kiln, a roar of hot air blasting her face, Marge McCrea dips a pair of black iron tongs into a luminous inferno.
Carefully she lifts out a leaf, glowing red, and quickly brings it out to a nearby steel tin, the lid held aloft by Susann Ward. McCrea deposits the leaf into the tin and a gout of flames burst forth, igniting a nest of sawdust and newspaper. Ward sets the lid down, smothering the flames and the tin oozes black smoke into the clear autumn air.
Though their art comes complete with smoke, a cauldron, and plenty of flash and fire, these Rawlins women aren't practicing witchcraft.
They're making pottery, reported the Rawlins Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2fIQM6Z).
"Sue is the alchemist," McCrea said. "She ordered powdered glazes, which are kind of dangerous to work with, but we work with them."
Specifically they are making Raku pottery. Raku is a form of pottery that first came out of Japan, a word that means "enjoyment."
"Every piece is unique and original," Ward said. "You don't know what the temperature is, how much paper we have, what kind of reaction we're going to get."
McCrea has been doing ceramics for about 30 years, and Raku for five. She and Ward both worked at the Rawlins Middle School, and the two fell in together out of a shared passion for pottery.
Hand-molding their sculptures, which range from pots, vases, tiles and an ornate leaf out of clay, any future Raku sculpture will be fired once in process called bisque firing.
After that, glazes are applied and then they are fired again up to at least 1,850 degrees. After four-and-a-half hours, the pieces are taken out hot, and placed in the tins — more officially known as reduction chambers — where they burn up the fuel within and, in the process, suck all the air out of the chamber. Cooling in air-tight conditions produces a wild array of colors, and there's exhilaration in unveiling each piece.
"There's a lot we still haven't tried that we've discussed and talked about," Ward added. "We added the sawdust and the newspaper and we kind of perfected what ignites real fast, but the sawdust can give a different color. We've come up with a combination that we're using that gives us a hot fire and lots of flame, but then gives us some of that color from the wood as well."
Ward has a wide smile on her face with each piece she unveils. From the fires of inspiration came works of art, and the colors manifested by this method of pottery have a wild intensity that catches the eye right away. It's no surprise that McCrea intends to display the sculptures she's made at her art gallery in downtown Rawlins, Red Desert Arts. In December she'll be displaying and selling the pieces she's made.
"We want people to be aware of the aesthetics of doing this and to appreciate the art of it and I think unless they really see what we go through they'll wonder why this tiny piece is 80 bucks, because we risked our lives to make it."
Her gallery space doubles as a maker's space. It contains a potter's wheel and space to make pottery available to rent, should a muse inspire anyone to pick up some clay and try their hand.
"It's not for the faint of heart," Ward said.
