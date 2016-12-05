Trump taps former campaign rival Carson as housing secretary

1:37 St. Nicholas visits Weihnachtsfest in Millstadt Pause

1:42 Restaurant celebrates its 10th year in Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:12 Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville

0:54 Ameren Illinois prepares for winter heating season

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa