Poland's top court upholds refusal to extradite Polanski

Poland's Supreme Court has upheld a refusal to have filmmaker Roman Polanski extradited to the U.S. if he enters Poland.
Polanski is wanted in the U.S. in a nearly 40-year-old case involving sex with a minor.
The three-judge panel rejected a request by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro to overturn the extradition refusal and upheld the procedure and decision taken by a lower court.
The lower court had argued Polanski, 83, has served a prison term, while he would probably not get a fair trial in the U.S. if he was extradited.
