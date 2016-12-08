Religion briefs

Entertainment

String performance

The Ramos Family Strings will provide accompaniment for the Sanctuary Choir Carol Service at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St. in Belleville. That includes Manuel Ramos and Catherine Lehr-Ramos, both formerly of the St. Louis Symphony, and their daughters, Mary Ann and Elizabeth. A Christmas tea will follow. The public is invited.

Christmas cantata

The Chancel Choir of First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville will present “Hope, Joy, Love and Peace: A Musical Reflection of the Advent Candles” during its 10:30 a.m. service on Dec. 18. This year’s cantata will be a collection of familiar carols and poignant scripture readings designed to illuminate the true meaning of the traditional Advent candles. The church is at 1303 Royal Heights Road.

