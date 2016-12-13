Ex-Utah State player accused of sex assault due in court

A former Utah State University football player who was dropped by the Atlanta Falcons over multiple sexual assault allegations is due in court for a bail hearing Tuesday.
Torrey Green is charged with assaulting seven women after two new counts were filed against him last month.
The charges from his time at Utah State date as far back as 2013. They were filed after prosecutors began another review of reports from multiple women when alleged victims went public with their stories this summer.
The 23-year-old rookie free agent linebacker was cut by the Falcons in August.
He was arrested in his home state of California in October and is now in a Utah jail. The charges against him include rape, assault and kidnapping.
He has previously denied the allegations.
