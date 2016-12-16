How to spot lies, 'fake news' and propaganda

1:59 St. Louis Blues coach Ken Hitchcock discusses Ryan Reaves and recent losing skid Pause

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

2:36 Decorate a holiday table with items from in and around your home

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:48 BND Small School Players of the Year

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000