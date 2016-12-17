Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; John Podesta, chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; former national security adviser Tom Donilon.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Attorney General Loretta Lynch; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

