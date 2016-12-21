What’s Happening: Local events for Nov. 12-18

Concerts
- Music in New Memphis — 8:30-12:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sit “N” Bull Saloon, 31 S. Mill St., New Memphis. Free. L8R Dayz on Friday; Bit’s N Pieces on Saturday.
- Millstadt Community Choir — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Patriotic and Christmas concert to honor veterans and to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Information: 618-939-5008, monroecountyhistorymuseum.org.
- Laney Jones and The Spirits — 2 p.m. Sunday, Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah. Tickets: $10/$12. Jones has performed with Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts and Keith Urban. Information: 618-566-7425, www.espenschiedchapel.org.
Dances
- Country Music — 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Nov. 13, Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service St., Swansea. Music by Cactus Moon Band.
Events
- “It’s A Wonderful Life” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Wiley Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Showing of Frank Capra classic movie starring James Steward and Donna Reed. Kaolyn Grimes, sho played ZuZu in the movie will make an appearance. “It’s a Wonderful Life” trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors (55 & over) and students (under 18). www.wildeytheare.com or call 618-307-1750.
- “Unfreedom” Film Screening — 7 p.m. Thursday, Liberal Arts Complex Theatre on the Southwestern Illinois College Belleville campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Free. “Unfreedom” is a new film co-written by former SWIC student Damon J. Taylor. The film justaposes two provocative stories — a forbidden romance in New Delhi and a terrorist kidnapping in New York.
- Peter Maer to Speak — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom, SIUE, Edwardsville. Veteran White House Correspondent and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alum Peter Maer will discuss his experiences as a radio journalist covering the presidential beat for approximately 40 years. The Granite City native will discuss how his hometown roots guided his reporting. He will offer his opinions about media coverage and the news regarding the 2016 presidential campaign. For tickets, call 618-698-4253 or go to www.artsandissues.com
- Girls’ Night Out Quarter Auction — 7 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah Moose, 111 N. 2nd St., Mascoutah. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit Relay for Life Team “Angels for a Cure.” Cost: $5 per paddle, $20 all in paddle. Vendors and craft vendors.
- 5K/1M Turkey Trot — Registration 7:30 a.m., race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Drost Park, Maryville. Hosted by Maryville Parks and Recreation. Entry fee: $20/$25 including shirt. On race day, entry fee $25 or $30. The 1M walk/run is free.
- Quilt & Art Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St., Troy. Admission: $2, includes coffee and cookies. Homemade soup available for lunch. Craft, bake sale, Holiday market, pecans.
- Mission Festival — Saturday, First United Methodist Church gym, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Craft fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tastes from Around the World international dinner, 5:30 p.m. Food dishes from 12 countries the church supports. International music and slide show. Information: Diane Richardson, dandyquilter@gmail.com or Chuck Thurig, 618-277-8493 or chucket1@juno.com
- Toast of Marissa — 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Marissa. Wine tasting event. Grape Stomp 5K and 1-mile fun run, noon; public stomp, 1-2 p.m. Gateway Vintage Racing Association Car Show, noon-3 p.m. Cookie Contest, noon-3 p.m. Live music: Tailgate Troubadours 1-3 p.m.; Joel Butler 3-5 p.m. Falling Off The Wagon 3:30-6:30 p.m. Vendor village.
- Off-Road Orchard 5K & Magnum’s Mile — Registration 7 a.m., race 8 a.m. Saturday, Mills Apple Farm, Marine. Registration: $30, includes T-shirt, mug, apple cider, doughnuts. $40 on race day. Magnum’s Mile registration: $20, includes T-shirt. Register online at www.hospice.org/events or by calling 618-235-1703. Sponsored by Hospice of Southern Illinois to celebrate National Hospice Month.
- Elks Hoop Shoot — 10 a.m. Saturday, Grant Middle School, Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Free-throw contest for ages 8-13, sponsored by Fairview Elks Lodge 664. Information: www.elks.org/hoopshoot.
- Historic Belleville Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday, 1106 W. Main St. (West End Park), Belleville. Tour is approximately 16 blocks long and lasts about 60 minutes. $10 per person. Benefits Belleville Historical Society. Reservations required by calling 618-236-7481, rdevb@earthlink.net.
- Brewery Collectibles Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Routes 13 & 159, Belleville. Free parking, large raffle, 50/50 drawing. Admission: $2 at 9 a.m.; early admission $20 at 7 a.m. 300 tables of collectibles for sale. Information: Kevin, 618-346-2634, www.whoisthealeman@aol.com.
- Quarter Auction for Beacon Ministry — 3 p.m. Sunday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Beacon Ministry. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. Information: Kari, 618-920-3381.
- Wilderness Walk — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville. Free. Advance registration by Monday. Register by calling 618-692-7578 or at www.watershed@cityofedwardsville.com. One-mile narrated trail walk looking for signs of the season.
- “Gettysburg Address” — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Belleville Public Library (Main), 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Free. Reading sponsored by the “Civil War Living History Regiment.”
Exhibits
- “Before I Die” Project — through Dec. 4, Schmidt Art Center patio, Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville. Using chalk, visitors to the wall will complete lines that begin “Before I die I want to.” The interactive wall exhibition is the brainchild of artist Candy Chang.
- Art Exhibit — through Dec. 19, William & Florence Schmidt Art Center, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Guy Weible will show “The Last Gasp,” dynamic eathenware ceramics. David Weinberg’s “Adrift,” black and white photography. Artist talk: 6-7 p.m. Thursday by David Weinberg.
Food
- Aviston Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, bake potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Cod, catfish fillets, Tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. Information: 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
- Fairview Heights Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road. Walton’s Fish Fry. Serving jack salmon and wild-caught grilled salmon. Homemade desserts. Carryouts: 618-632-5222.
- Freeburg Fish Fry & Bake — 4-7 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, grilled cheese, spaghetti, baked potato, green beans, onion rings, French fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, dessert, refreshments. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Open jam session from 6 p.m. Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 7980.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hotdogs, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-632-6229.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
- O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. every Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.
- Scott VFW Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Scott VFW Post 4183, Belleville. DJ, 8-1 p.m.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, Walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Eat in or carry out. 618-624-5412.
- St. Mary’s Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, St. Mary Parish, basement, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Dine in or carry out. Cod or walleye, (sandwich, plate or by the pound), potato salad, French fries, onion rings, spaghetti, slaw, dessert. Information, Jean Cerneka, 618-660-7687.
- Swansea Fish Fry — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Swansea Fish Stand, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, shrimp. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Ladies Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dinners include bread and choice of two sides. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Pancake Breakfast — 6 a.m.-noon Saturday, St. Peter United Church of Christ, 8 W. Church St., Lenzburg. A pancake and sausage breakfast with Sunday school craft and bake sale. Whole hog sausage, and made-from-scratch pancakes. Meat available for sale. Wheelchair accessible.
- Candlelight Steak Dinner — 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Sponsored by New Athens Knights of Columbus. Ribeye steak, shrimp, chicken breasts, baked potato, French fries, salad bar, coffee, tea. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers also available.
- Big Country Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Bluff Grange, 8567 Illinois163, Millstadt. Biscuits/gravy, scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage. Children (under 5) eat free. Proceeds benefit Mid-America Horse Rescue. Information: 618-363-3060.
- Sausage Supper —3-8 p.m. Saturday, Grantfork United Church of Christ, Educational Building, Grantfork. Served family-style with homemade pies. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free (under 6). Carryouts available (adult price only). Sponsored by Grantfork UCC Men’s Fellowship.
- Wurstmarkt — 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Zion Envangelical Church, 117 W. White St., Millstadt. Dine in or carry out. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children. For Millstadt deliveries, call 618-978-2655.
- New Baden Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Sunday, New Baden American Legion, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. All-you-can-eat breakfast featuring Behrmann’s pork sausage and fresh pancakes. $8 adults; reduced for children.
- Sausage Dinner — noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St., Edwardsville. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church Men’s Club. Served family-style. Sausage, mashed potatoes/gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, cranberry salad, applesauce, bread, pie, drink. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children, free (6 & under), $11 all carryouts. Bake sale, flea market, children’s book sale. Sausage for sale also. 618-656-2918.
- Spaghetti Dinner — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, A.D. Manners Demolay, 9950 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. All you can eat. Cost: $7 adults, $5 children (under 12). Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, salad, dessert. To-go orders available.
- Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. For carryouts call 618-632-5222.
- Fried Chicken — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post. 22.
Games
- Cribbage — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Drive, Collinsville. Nine games against nine different opponents. Information: Phil at 618-288-7910 or Yvonne at 618-344-1521.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Smithton Senior Center.
- Cosmic Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, Alhambra Fireman’s Hall, 610 W. Main St., Alhambra. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $25 per person. Bingo License #: BL52548. Benefits Marine Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary sending Illinois burn victimes to Camp I Am Me.
- Cribbage — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Camelot Bowl, 801 Beltline Road, Collinsville. New players wanted. Information: Yvonne, 618-344-1521 or Phillip, 618-288-7910.
Markets
- Sports Apparel Sale — 6-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, O’Fallon High School, Milburn Campus Cafeteria, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Pro and college team T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, hats, jackets, blankets and other novelty items. All items up to 50 percent off. Tickets ($5 or 3 for $10) available for chance to win $100 certificate. Proceeds go to the O’Fallon Baseball Team. Chick-fil-A available for purchase on Friday-Saturday only. No backpacks or large purses.
- Flea Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Shed of Hope S-7, Fairmont City Flea Market, Illinois 111 and Collinsville Road, Fairmont City. New and used items, soaps, Christmas items. Proceeds go for T-shirts and sweatshirts. Call: 618-722-0348.
- Holiday Open House — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Belleville. Merchants throughout downtown will be showing off their and their wares, while you experience all the excitement, fun and surprises they have in store at each location.
- Vendor Day — Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Sponsored by Quail Club Women’s Auxiliary. Free admission. 20-plus vendors, raffle baskets, bake sale, prizes. Food and beverages for purchase.
- Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, Illinois 161, Belleville. Blessed Sacrament St. Ann’s Sodality is participating.
- Christmas Sale — 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, St. Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church, 401 Rev. Joseph Brown Blvd. (formerly Columbia Place), East St. Louis. Indoor and outdoor decorations.
- Automotive Swap Meet — 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Illinois 13 & 159, Belleville. Free parking. Admission: $4.
On Stage
- “The Elephant Man” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Tickets: are $10 Thursday and Sunday; $9 seniors, students, military. $12 Friday and Saturday; $11 seniors, students and military. www.lookingglassplayhouse.com, 618-537-4962.
- Dance in Concert — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, SIUE Dunham Hall Theater, between parking lots B and E, Edwardsville. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors/SIUE retirees/alumni & faculty/non-SIUE students with a valid school ID; $10 children. Tickets/information: 618-650-2774, 888-328-5168 ext. 2774.
- “A Christmas Story” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 20-21; 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 22, Historic Capitol Theater, Waterloo. Presented by the Monroe Actors Stage Company. Tickets: $12 general admission, $10 seniors/students. Information: 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org.
Shoots
- Meat Shoot & Barbecue — noon-dusk Saturday, Caseyville Moose Lodge 4, 8550 Bunkum Road, Caseyville. Meat wheel, pot shot boards. Barbecued ribs, pork steaks, chicken, pulled pork, homemade sides.
- Paddle Wheel — noon Sunday, T.R.’s Place, 4901 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Sponsored by American Legion Post 1937. Paddle wheel. Meat, turkey, ham, 50/50.
- Turkey Shoot — noon Sunday, Polish American War Veterans, 2180 N. 81st St., Caseyville. Free ham and bean soup.
- Meat Shoot — noon Sunday, Eagles Shiloh 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Free bean soup.
- Meat Shoot — noon Sunday, Elks Lodge 664, Illinois 161 and Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Practice at 11:30 a.m.
- Ainad Shriners Meat Shoot — noon Sunday, Stookey American Legion, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Meat and money rounds. Free ham and bean soup with cornbread.
Trivia
- Alton — 7 p.m. Thursday, Old Bakery Beer, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Sponsored by Shivers Frozen Custard. Doors open 6 p.m. To benefit The Nature Institute. Cost: $15 per person, $120 per table of 8. Reservations: 618-466-9930 or info@TheNatureInstitute.org.
- Collinsville — 7 p.m. Saturday, VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, door prizes. Bring food; drinks are to be purchased at the bar. Sponsored by Collinsville High School STEM Club. Reservations: pszpila@cusd.kahoks.org or Twithee@cusd.kahoks.org.
- Edwardsville — 7 p.m. Saturday, Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7871 Marine Road (State Route 143), Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $15 per person, table of 10, $150. Cash prizes, 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Register: 618-656-4405, info@mehs.org.
- Glen Carbon — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Cecilia Church, 155 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Doors open 6 p.m. Hosted by Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club. Popcorn provided. Bring snacks and drinks. Silent auction, 50/50, attendance prizes. Reservations: 618-288-7798.
- Lebanon — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Horner Park Hall, Lebanon. Funds from games, raffles, silent auction. Proceeds will go toward medicine and “big girl” equipment for Hayden Ann, a 2 1/2-year-old who is blind and has cerebral palsy. Cost: $25 per person, tables of eight $150. Bring snacks and beverages. Information/reservations: Anna, 618-558-1099 or Jessica, 618-363-4117. Presented friends of Hayden’s Hope.
- O’Fallon — 7 p.m. Saturday, Katy Cavin’s Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Local children’s charities. Game prizes, raffles, table decor, silent auctions, attendance prizes. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $12.50 each, table of 8 $100. Reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local children’s charities.
- O’Fallon — 7 p.m. Saturday, St. Clare Catholic School, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Hosted by St. Clair Catholic Church Youth Commission. Admission: $20 per person, $160 for table of 8. Bring your own snacks, beverages. Youth will sell soda and bottled water. Cash prizes, 50/50, heads or tails, mulligans. Reservations: Jane, 618-632-3562, janedotson@yahoo.com. Proceeds to St. Clair Youth Groups trips to the National Catholic Youth Conference.
- Smithton — 7 p.m. Saturday, Smithton Turner Hall, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $80 (8 per table) — walk-ins $100/table (paid upon arrival). Bring own food and snacks. Alcoholic beverages and soft drinks available for purchase. Sponsored by Freeburg High School District 77 Foundation’s. Information/reservations: Suzanne Knake, 618-719-6270, Sherri Gericke, 618-977-7911.
