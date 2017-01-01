Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game Pause

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:43 Blues players talk about upcoming Winter Classic

2:34 Ben-Hur

2:33 Kubo and the Two Strings

2:19 Finding Dory