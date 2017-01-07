With weather, Cooper gives inaugural address to TV audience

New North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will share his vision for the state in an inaugural address whose listeners now will be limited to a television audience because of the winter weather.
Cooper had planned to give the address in person at Saturday's inauguration ceremony, but the event got canceled due to forecast snow. So now he'll speak Saturday morning from the Executive Mansion in Raleigh before a TV camera.
The storm has forced events for the inauguration and related festivities to be rescheduled or not occur.
Saturday night's planned Inaugural Ball got moved to Friday and consolidated with other events. And Saturday's inaugural parade and Sunday's open house at the Mansion also won't happen.
Cooper and several other Council of State members participated in a smaller installation ceremony Friday.
