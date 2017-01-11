The Latest: Hula, Hawaiian music greet new Island Air plane

The Latest on Island Air's new airplane (all times local):
2 p.m.
Island Air is unveiling a new airplane it believes will help it grow in Hawaii's interisland market.
Performers dancing hula and playing Hawaiian music welcomed the Bombardier Q400 during a ceremony to bless the plane at Honolulu International Airport on Wednesday.
The Q400 seats more people and is faster than Island Air's existing aircraft. It's also newer, which should pose fewer maintenance problems. The company aims to switch all its planes to the Q400 by the summer.
Island Air is Hawaii's second largest carrier. But it's much smaller than Hawaiian, which boards about 84 percent of passengers flying between the islands.
CEO David Uchiyama says Island Air had just 6 percent of the interisland market in the third quarter.
----
12 a.m.
Island Air plans to start flying a new plane within Hawaii, putting it in a position to grab a bigger piece of the interisland market.
The Honolulu-based company is holding a blessing and naming ceremony for its first Q400 on Wednesday. The Q400 is a turboprop plane made by Canada's Bombardier.
The Q400 seats more people and is faster than Island Air's existing aircraft. It's also newer, which should pose fewer maintenance problems. The company aims to switch all its planes to the Q400 by the summer.
Island Air is Hawaii's second largest carrier. But it's much smaller than Hawaiian, which boards about 84 percent of passengers flying between the islands.
CEO David Uchiyama says Island Air had just 6 percent of the interisland market in the third quarter.
Comments