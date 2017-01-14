Furniture Academy aims to boost manufacturing skills

A new Furniture Academy in Mississippi is designed to give workers the skills they need for manufacturing jobs.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2is424A ) that colleges and economic development groups are working with furniture makers to create the 28-hour program, which is an introduction to how the industry works.
It includes training in teamwork and problem solving, developing a work ethic and gaining financial awareness and life skills. Classes will be taught at Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College, which will set a schedule based on the needs of those who enroll.
The Furniture Academy is funded through a $250,000 state grant. It begins Feb. 13, with a goal of signing up 300 people.
The free program will take two to three weeks to complete.
