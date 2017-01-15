Entertainment

January 15, 2017 2:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

1."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad.

2."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.

3."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.

4."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.

5."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.

6."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a big-time scary movie after finding an old video camera in the basement.

7."Small Great Things," by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine: $28.99) A black nurse is taken to court by white supremacists in a racially charged case.

8."Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis," by Anne Rice (Knopf: $28.95) Vampire Lestat discovers the ancient sea powers of Atlantis.

9."Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny new novel about an imperfect mother.

10."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter, the father of three children, working at the Ministry of Magic.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Absolutely Famous: The Movie

View more video

Entertainment Videos