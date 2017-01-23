EXCHANGE: Open mic night leads solo artists to form duo

Who would have thought two years ago two solo music acts participating at a local open mic night would be playing together today.
Erin Goldstein and Jeffrey Corman started performing for the weekly open microphone at Village Wine as solo music artists. Each came from different backgrounds when it comes to music.
Goldstein works in marketing for Hodgson Mill, an Effingham-based company co-owned by her parents, Cathy and Bob Goldstein. She grew up in Teutopolis and comes from a musically inspired family. Goldstein says all of her siblings took piano lessons and played in band while attending school.
"My Mom would play guitar at family reunions." Goldstein recalls.
"Music has always been an important part of my life," Goldstein said. "I sang in choir in church and I did musicals in high school. I went to college for theater and got to do a lot of singing there too."
Jeffrey Corman was born and raised in Effingham and currently lives in Heartville. Coming from a family who has no musical background, Corman says he started playing the guitar at age 12.
"I grew up playing music in my bedroom mainly just practicing all the time." Corman said. "In the last five years, I got into singing,"
Corman said open microphone nights had pushed him into playing music with a lot of people.
"I played with a dozen people I've never played music with before," Corman said, "Once I met Erin, I was like, 'We need to play music together.'"
"I had asked her three different weeks in a row," Corman added. "I finally got her attention and she took me seriously. So then, we formed this thing called The Greyhounds and have been playing ever since."
The duo got their name from Village Wine open microphone organizer Bill "Poss" Passalacqua, who one night out of the blue introduced them as The Greyhounds.
Goldstein and Corman cover a variety of music styles, including older rock from the 1960s and '70s, folk and old-time gospel.
"We are pretty eclectic." Goldstein says, "We play whatever we feel like."
Goldstein sings and plays rhythm guitar, mandolin, ukulele and bass guitar for The Greyhounds while Corman, also sings, plays lead guitar, rhythm guitar and bass guitar.
