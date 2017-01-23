Avalanche say Matt Duchene is sick, not playing Monday

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building Pause

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia

1:33 Homeless people to get help

1:21 East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon

2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case