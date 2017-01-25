What’s happened to the rest of the ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ cast?

Mary Tyler Moore’s death on Wednesday marks only the second death of a principal on her iconic “Mary Tyler Moore” show in the 1970s.
Moore, who died at the age of 80, lived 31 years after the loss of Ted Knight, who played bumbling newscaster Ted Baxter. He died in 1986 at the age of 62.
Other iconic characters from the show are still alive, including:
▪ Ed Asner (Lou Grant), who is 87.
▪ Gavin MacLeod (Murray), who is 85.
▪ Betty White (Sue Ann Nivens, the Happy Homemaker), who is 95.
▪ Valerie Harper (Rhoda Morgenstern), who is 77.
▪ Cloris Leachman (Phyllis Lindstrom), who is 90.
▪ Georgia Engel (Georgette Franklin), who is 68.
