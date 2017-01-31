Entertainment

Tyler Graovac's 2 goals power Wild to 5-2 win over Oilers

The Associated Press
EDMONTON, Alberta

Tyler Graovac scored twice and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of teams that were on a tear when the NHL All-Star break arrived.

Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for the Wild (33-11-5), who won their third game in a row and improved to 22-3-2 since the beginning of December.

Anton Slepyshev and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal for the Oilers (28-16-8), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Edmonton was 7-0-1 in its previous eight games, with the only loss during that stretch coming to Nashville in a shootout.

There was plenty of pressure applied by both teams in the early going, but Minnesota struck first with seven minutes left in the first period as a clearing attempt hit Graovac in the leg and he maneuvered the puck past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot in tight.

