Entertainment

February 1, 2017 3:58 AM

Man charged in slaying of high school football star's father

The Associated Press
ROCK HILL, S.C.

A man has been accused of killing the father of a South Carolina high school football star who is expected to soon be playing for Georgia Tech.

Rock Hill police spokesman Mark Bollinger tells news outlets that 52-year-old Dwayne F. Sims was charged Monday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sims is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Jerry Howard Sr. on Dec. 2. The victim is the father of Northwestern High School running back Jerry Howard Jr., who is expected to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Georgia Tech.

Authorities have not released a motive for the crime.

It is unclear whether Sims has an attorney.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View more video

Entertainment Videos