'Soul Mate' leads Hong Kong Film Awards nominees with 12

1:45 West sophomore talks 24-point performance in win over Mater Dei Pause

1:03 You can watch live streams of McKendree games thanks to intern

0:34 Crews extinguish fire in East St. Louis

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

1:38 Belleville OKs video gaming plan