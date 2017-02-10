Wayward Pub owner Kenny Atzert with sweet and spicy chicken wings and a Stag beer next to the bar's logo inside the dining room at their Freeburg location.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
The bar area at the Wayward Pub in Freeburg.
A metal gate separates the dining room area from the bar area at the Wayward Pub in Freeburg.
Dining room area of the Wayward Pub in Freeburg.
A metal gate with ornate scrollwork separates the dining room area from the bar area at the Wayward Pub in Freeburg.
Clockwise from top left: the Uncle Kunkel salad with house-made dressing, sweet and spicy wings, and a roast beef sandwich with twisted fries and au jus at the Wayward Pub in Freeburg.
The Wayward Twist Bloody Mary has salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper on the rim of the glass for an extra spicy kick.
Clockwise from top left: the Uncle Kunkel salad with house-made dressing, sweet and spicy wings, and a roast beef sandwich with twisted fries and au jus at the Wayward Pub in Freeburg. The drinks are a Wayward Twist Bloody Mary, and a Stag beer, which is on tap.
