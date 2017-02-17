Autopsy on N. Korean inconclusive as 4th person arrested

This photo from Indonesian news portal Kumparan obtained on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 shows the portrait on the passport of Siti Aisyah, 25, an Indonesian woman suspected to be involved in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother at Kuala Lumpur Airport on Monday, Feb. 13. Indonesian diplomats in Malaysia have met with the woman and confirmed she is an Indonesian citizen, officials said Thursday.
Kumparan via AP)
FILE - This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital, according to a Malaysian government official.
Itsuo Inouye, File
AP Photo
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, center, stands at the entrance as he prepares to leave the forensic department at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. News of the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance video for clues about two female suspects and rival South Korea offered up a single, shaky motive: paranoia.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol's car leaves the forensic department at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. News of the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance video for clues about two female suspects and rival South Korea offered up a single, shaky motive: paranoia.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Police officers stand near the entrance of the forensic department at the hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was assassinated Monday at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, a Malaysian official said Tuesday.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Police officers man at Kuala Lumpur International Airport where North Korean Kim Jong Nam was reportedly assassinated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Malaysian police arrested a second woman Thursday in the death of Kim, the half brother of North Korea's leader who was reportedly poisoned this week by two female assassins as he waited for a flight in Malaysia.
Margie Mason
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, photo, travelers pass through the low-budget airline terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport where North Korean Kim Jong Nam was reportedly assassinated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysian police arrested a second woman Thursday in the death of Kim, the half brother of North Korea's leader who was reportedly poisoned this week by two female assassins as he waited for a flight in Malaysia.
Margie Mason
AP Photo
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a woman, left, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, who police say was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Star TV via AP)
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a woman, center in white, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, who police say was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Star TV via AP)
FILE - This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on May 10, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Kim Jong Nam, right, exiled half brother of Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan, on May 4, 2001. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital according to a Malaysian government official.
Wong Maye-E, Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photos
Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Zahid Hamidi, right, speaks to media during a press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Two women holding foreign passports have been arrested in the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother who was reportedly poisoned by a pair of female assassins who assaulted him as he waited for a flight this week in Malaysia, police said Thursday.
King Chai
AP Photo
Residents walk in a narrow alley where the house of Siti Aisyah, the Indonesian woman suspected of being involved in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia, is located in Tambora neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Family and former neighbors of Aisyah are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl."
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
A man walks past the house where Siti Aisyah, the Indonesian woman suspected to be involved in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia, used to live in a narrow alley in Tambora neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Family and former neighbors of Aisyah are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl."
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
A woman reads newspaper in front of the hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Malaysian authorities announced two more arrests Thursday in the death of the North Korean leader's half brother, whose apparent assassination this week unleashed a wave of speculation and intrigue: a pair of female assailants, a broad-daylight killing and a dictator-sibling out for blood.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Residents chat near the house of Siti Aisyah, the Indonesian woman suspected to be involved in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia, in Tambora neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Family and former neighbors of Aisyah are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl."
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
Residents walk in Tambora neighborhood near the house where Siti Aisyah, the Indonesian woman suspected in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia, used to live in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Family and former neighbors of Aisyah are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl."
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
Workers assmeble clothing at a home used also as a garment factory where Siti Aisyah, the Indonesian woman suspected in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia, used to live under a different owner in Tambora neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Aisyah left Indonesia and moved to Malaysia with her husband in 2011 to seek a better life after their garment business collapsed and they eventually got divorced about a year later. The factory is now running under different ownership.
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
Workers pack clothing at a home used also as a garment factory where Siti Aisyah, the Indonesian woman suspected in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia, used to live under a different owner in Tambora neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Aisyah left Indonesia and moved to Malaysia with her husband in 2011 to seek a better life after their garment business collapsed and they eventually got divorced about a year later. The factory is now running under different ownership.
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
Malaysian Police cars come out of the main gate of the forensic wing at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Malaysian authorities announced two more arrests Thursday in the death of the North Korean leader's half brother, whose apparent assassination this week unleashed a wave of speculation and intrigue: a pair of female assailants, a broad-daylight killing and a dictator-sibling out for blood.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
A Malaysian police officer shuts the main gate of the forensic wing at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Malaysian authorities announced two more arrests Thursday in the death of the North Korean leader's half brother, whose apparent assassination this week unleashed a wave of speculation and intrigue: a pair of female assailants, a broad-daylight killing and a dictator-sibling out for blood.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
A Muslim man walks out of the forensic department for Friday prayers at the General Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Malaysian authorities announced two more arrests Thursday in the death of the North Korean leader's half brother, Kim Jong Nam, whose apparent assassination this week unleashed a wave of speculation and intrigue: a pair of female assailants, a broad-daylight killing and a dictator-sibling out for blood.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
A police officer closes the main gate to the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Malaysia performed a second autopsy on the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader because the first procedure was inconclusive, piling on the intrigue surrounding what appeared to be a well-executed assassination at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, an official said Saturday. Police also arrested a fourth suspect, identified as a North Korean man.
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
A man arranges the newspaper to the rack inside a mini mart in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Pyongyang's ambassador said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
A man arranges the newspaper to the rack inside a mini mart in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Pyongyang's ambassador said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
A medical staff member pushes a trolley in front the main gate to the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Malaysia performed a second autopsy on the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader because the first procedure was inconclusive, piling on the intrigue surrounding what appeared to be a well-executed assassination at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, an official said Saturday. Police also arrested a fourth suspect, identified as a North Korean man.
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
In this image made from video, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Kang said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
AP Photo)
In this image made from video, a car carrying North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol arrives at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Kang said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
AP Photo)
A North Korean national flag flies in front of North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Pyongyang's ambassador said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
A motorcyclist goes by North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Pyongyang's ambassador said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
Comments