Boston Symphony Orchestra plans Tanglewood expansion

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban Pause

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

2:50 Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:20 D.S. Vespers restaurant in Belleville gets a facelift

1:43 Lindenwood professor writes book on mother of Virgin Mary

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

3:29 What is The EDGE going to do with its $3.36M expansion?