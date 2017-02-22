The Latest: Rag 'n' Bone Man wins British breakthrough act

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant Pause

0:53 Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

1:20 D.S. Vespers restaurant in Belleville gets a facelift

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students