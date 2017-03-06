German artists transform Moran plant into exhibition

The derelict Moran plant has been vacant and deteriorating on the Burlington waterfront for the past 30 years. With the future of the building up in the air, the structure is possibly experiencing one last use as an art exhibition.
The former coal plant is damp and full of shadows, dripping water, puddles, smashed windows, and cracked tile, everything you wouldn't expect in an art gallery, but for Germany-based artists Viktoria Strecker, Vesko Goesel and Peter Miller, it's the perfect venue.
The structure has also been home to at least three other art exhibits. Mary Lacy created painted animals in the space in 2014, Japanese artist Eiko Otake performed dance in May, and Katherine Monstream had paintings on display in June.
"The challenge is so much more interesting," said Miller, a Burlington native. "Every square inch is unique."
Overnight Projects, which organizes contemporary art exhibitions in Vermont, invited the artists to the plant for an exhibit titled "Modes of Construction," a show of approximately 15 works that interact with the building.
The organization started after Abbey Meaker organized a site-specific installation at the former St. Joseph's Orphanage in Burlington in 2015 and invited four women artists to participate. The success of the event led to a dialogue between artist Sarah O'Donnell and Meaker about its value in the community. Their interest in working with artists to create works in response to abandoned buildings led to the start of Overnight Projects.
"We're excited by the possibility that art can work to re-energize a space and bring new ideas to an otherwise forgotten place," O'Donnell wrote in an email.
The plant began churning out coal-generated electricity for the City of Burlington in 1954. It was considered a model for innovation, power plant technology and design. The plant evolved to burn two-thirds wood chips in the 1970s, and in 1986, it was decommissioned due to sharp increases in energy demand and new federal regulations on emission controls.
Working in the plant presents both obstacles and amusement for the artists, whose exhibit interacts with sound, water, structures and the changing light. They had only nine days after arriving in Burlington to prepare for the opening show, which was held on Aug. 6.
Strecker created a sculpture in a cement alcove, which involved acrylic tubing melted together to form a structure. The work sits in a natural puddle, creating playful reflections, and a constant dripping noise can be heard as the water falls to the floor below.
"It changes so fast every hour," she said, describing how natural light affects her work.
On the plant's ground floor, Miller has installed a series of traditional house fans in front of static televisions. The piece creates patterns of interference between the two objects.
"By repositioning a few basic real life items, the results can be uncanny," he said.
In the former manager's office on the second floor, Miller created "Kaloudaiscope", a giant kaleidoscope one can view which looks out onto Lake Champlain.
Much of the work around the building uses recycled and re-purposed materials. Visitors might find melted straws turned into artificial corral, or receipts ironed into patterns in picture frames from Recycle North.
Goesel has turned a photography reflector into a glistening set of stairs, designed to sway with the breeze that drifts through the plant's second floor. On the first level, he surrounded a corner with thin, silver strings, a work he titled "Linear Construction."
The three artists, who live in the Cologne area, have experience working with unusual spaces. All three of them have worked on similar projects in Germany.
"I like the freedom of working outside a gallery," Strecker said, who described the element-exposed space as similar to working outdoors."It's just missing the trees in here," she said.
The artists open the building up to visits every Friday at 4 p.m. and will be holding a closing show on Aug. 28. Each time they open the plant's doors, after being handed a hard hat, guests are left to explore on their own. Miller and Strecker both said they want visitors to experience the exhibit in their own unique way, and do not want to limit the perspectives and experience of viewing the art to a guided tour.
Some visitors have been drawn to the show out of curiosity about the structure.
"Even if you're not very interested in art, you get a neat kind of view into the building," Goesel said.
The visitors walking through the show this summer might be some of the last to step foot through its doors. On July 22, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that the city no longer had a deal with New Moran, Inc., the organization planning to redevelop the facility. If no viable plans are submitted by Nov. 11 the city will demolish the building.
The artists plan to leave their work behind when they head back to Germany later this summer. In the event the plant is demolished, the art would be destroyed along with it.
"It's sad because you get used to the building and grow to like it, but I'm glad I had the chance to work in this space," Strecker said, discussing the possible demolition. "I'm interested to see what's going to happen with the place."
