2:28 Three Springs Lake and development in Shiloh makes headway Pause

0:25 Two-car accident at Illinois 161 and N County Road in Mascoutah

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:10 Cards sportscaster talks about working with the Belleville Philharmonic