Shrimp fossil is named for British naturalist Attenborough

1:28 Student of the week talks about her published artwork Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

0:44 Belleville tightens rules for thrift shops

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:22 Belleville West opens baseball season with win over Althoff

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning