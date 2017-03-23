Justice Department settles suit over LA Dodgers broadcasts

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

1:03 Candidate Jennifer Gain Meyer talks about why you should vote for her

2:57 Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

2:00 O'Fallon Panthers deliver a baseball victory over Columbia

1:45 Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland