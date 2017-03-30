True life courtroom drama will leave theater-goers in suspense

2:12 Edwardsville High student to perform ballet at The Fox Pause

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

2:22 Fairmont City Library wins international award for its community role

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:07 Shiloh board OK's $40 million Auffenberg project

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:52 NYT: Death penalty politics