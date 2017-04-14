Breese native delivers intimate theater with ‘Sex with Strangers’

With such a provocative title, the contemporary drama “Sex with Strangers” cleverly teases the audience about whatever expectations and assumptions they have.
But Breese native Kelly Hummert has a knack for zigging when other people zag. Founder and artistic director of Rebel and Misfits Productions, she has launched An Intimate Theatre Project series with Laura Eason’s attention-grabbing play.
Last fall, Hummert’s company presented a robust and wildly inventive “Hamlet: See What I See” as an immersive theater experience. This latest unconventional venture takes place in a Central West End residence at 4632 McPherson, with up to 50 audience members, at least 18 years old, close to the action.
Eason’s sharp and witty dialogue is deftly delivered by Hummert as a world-weary novelist and Chris Tipp as a swaggering star writer. The audience never quite knows what is going to happen or what motivates Tipp’s assertive yet mysterious Ethan.
Hummert’s skeptical Olivia guardedly tries not to succumb to the brash newcomer’s charms on a cold, wintry evening at a writers’ retreat in Michigan. Will she eventually dive in, despite gnawing misgivings?
Director Michelle Bossy stages their conversations to immerse us in the dynamic of two people who write because they must express themselves — although in two very different ways.
Raw and real, a few voyeuristic exchanges occur, but not steamy beyond PG-13. However, if you feel uncomfortable, you won’t be alone, and rest assured, that is the intent.
Nevertheless, with its sly focus on ambition — how success or lack of changes people, the play is more about mind games than sexual seductions.
Both performers possess an innate strength and confidence one can’t fake, and nimbly tangle and intertwine, verbally sparring with ease, as they delve into the complex characters.
Their familiarity and trust with each other — they played brother Laertes and sister Ophelia in “Hamlet” — makes their mercurial mood changes and inevitable conflicts genuinely believable, smoothly advancing the story.
Tipp is so natural at changing gears that we shift our alliance when it appears he’s sincere — or is he masterfully manipulating the outcome?
Ethan’s jagged edges are exposed as pragmatic Olivia’s defenses emerge. Hummert tries to bury Olivia’s vulnerability, matching Ethan’s bravado, but we know exactly what she’s feeling, even when she says the opposite.
Will the male ego or female intuition dominate?
For people who relish character-driven studies about relationships, career paths and lucky breaks, this smart two-act play delivers a rich, satisfying experience.
The technical elements are seamless, too, with crisp sound by Chad Raines and effective lighting design by John Eckert.
The only quibble would be the lack of curtain call, signaling the show’s end.
Originally produced by Chicago’s legendary Steppenwolf Company in 2009, the play was among the Top 10 most performed in the country during the past two years.
This production is the St. Louis premiere, and it challenges us as well as the performers.
Rebel and Misfits plans more unique plays and fresh material, and I look forward to what lies ahead. Hummert knows how to get attention and fill a room.
“Sex with Strangers”
April 14 and 15, 8 p.m.
Rebel and Misfits Production
4632 McPherson, St. Louis
www.anintimatetheatreproject.com
MetroTix: 314-534-1111
