‘August: Osage County’ is a ‘brilliant study of human behavior’

How can a toxic household be a tonic for the audience? “August: Osage County,” one of the finest American plays of this new century, is an unflinching look at dysfunctional family dynamics. But it is also relatable, even uplifting — in the sense of shared humanity.
The lack of breathing room and summer’s stifling heat can be felt on the Gaslight Theater stage as a fractured family comes together and breaks apart in Tracy Letts’ epic black comedy-drama, which won both the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award in 2008.
With remarkable skill and insight, St. Louis Actors’ Studio peers into the painful past and present of the Weston clan in rural Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Beset by the demons of addiction, the family reunites for a tragic prelude, then funeral. Secrets are revealed, old wounds are re-opened, and alliances are forged.
Under Wayne Salomon’s direction, Letts’ words crackle and burn. He has emphasized the humor in a broader way. But this isn’t meant to be Neil Simon. Think of it as a darker “Jerry Springer Show” with higher IQs.
The characters are ready-made for an acting showcase, and this fierce ensemble digs in, bringing these richly textured roles vividly to life with fine layers. The women dominate while the men try to matter.
In the grand tradition of mining your roots for intense theatricality as Tennessee Williams and Eugene O’Neill did, Letts referenced his own family, and his storytelling stands along the masters. It’s just a brilliant study of human behavior.
The volatile pill-popping matriarch Violet and the miserable alcoholic patriarch Beverly, patterned after Letts’ maternal grandparents, affected their three daughters’ development in textbook mental health ways. Letts’ keen knowledge shapes the family tendencies with an obvious authenticity.
Beverly (Larry Dell), a published poet who never lived up to his initial success, hires a Cheyenne caretaker, Johnna (Wendy Renee Farmer), for his cancer-stricken wife.
Dell must set the play’s tone and explain how this intellectual couple fell into a hurtful, hate-filled routine, acting out their disappointments in life for sport and spite. And he sharply does, as Vi (Kari Ely) stumbles and mumbles incoherently.
Thus, the family unraveling begins. Bev is soon missing, adult daughters are called home, and a body is found. Farmer slyly becomes the rock-steady center as chaos swirls around her.
The magnetic Ely fearlessly goes to unpleasant places, and Vi is a titanic role – veering from a narcotic stupor to lashing out, utterly beyond redemption and unapologetic. As she spews venom, she chain-smokes and zeroes in on her prey -- a predator ripping into fresh meat.
Daughter Ivy (Emily Baker), a mousy librarian, bears the brunt of her mother’s insults. No wonder she and hapless Little Charles (Stephen Peirick) are kindred spirits. He’s belittled by his needling mother Mattie Fae, Vi’s bossy, good ol’ girl sister (Kim Furlow), but his mild-mannered father Charles (William Roth) is more forgiving.
Baker and Peirick project defeat, a pair of lost souls beaten down by life. They depict low self-esteem as if they’re relegated to the kids’ table.
Mattie Fae and Charles reflect their desperate deep-seated roots in their standout moments – Furlow shines in her monologues, while Roth superbly captures Charles’ pent-up exasperations while finally confronting his wife.
Self-absorbed sister Karen (Rachel Fenton) arrives from Florida with her slick fiancé Steve (Drew Battles), a shady scoundrel. It’s her first visit in years, and Fenton is jittery, seeking approval and telling everyone how wonderful her life is now, with Battles oozing ickiness.
When Steve oversteps his bounds with Karen’s angsty-rebellious niece Jean (Bridget Basso), all hell breaks loose. Basso conveys a 14-year-old wild child as best she can but clearly is older, which stretches believability at times.
The powerhouse performance – out of many strong turns – is from Meghan Baker as eldest daughter Barbara. In the play’s most explosive scene, Barbara assumes the take-charge mantel in a stunning knockdown drag-out with her mother. She wants to control a family trying to break free from a controlling mother while spinning out of control in their own ways.
Barbara’s husband Bill (David Wassilak) tagged along from Colorado for appearance’s sake, but he’s ready to move on with one of his college students. This already tense predicament causes more friction. Wassilak depicts Bill as a stand-up guy trying to do the right thing for his family, but the divide widens.
GP Hunsaker is sturdy as the town sheriff, Deon, and Barbara’s former boyfriend, who interacts with the family after the death.
The pace is laced with anxiety, but it’s striking how fluid the direction is moving the actors on a tight-squeeze stage. Patrick Huber’s set design, emulating a three-story country home, is astonishing — they made it work.
The lighting design by Dalton Robison, a McKendree University student, accentuates the action well. Carla Landis Evans’ costumes outfit each character distinctly.
St. Louis Actors’ Studio has risen to the challenges of this scintillating play, and one must applaud its ambition.
If we’re being honest, the recognition factor here is obvious — we know these characters. We might even be related.
And that’s why this potent production is an unforgettable experience.
‘August: Osage County’
Runs Thursday through Sunday, now through April 30
St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Gaslight Theatre
358 Boyle Ave., St. Louis
