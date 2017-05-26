Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie on 'exciting' B'way bow

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Brendon Urie performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price for a 10-week run in the popular musical "Kinky Boots" about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. Urie will appear in the show through Aug. 6. Photo by Chris Pizzello